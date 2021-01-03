Boy Crossing NYC Street Struck by Car, Hospitalized With Critical Injuries

Police in New York City say a 4-year-old boy was struck by a car late Saturday night in a Brooklyn intersection.

A police spokesperson said the boy was trying to cross the street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at the time of the incident. It was not clear whether he was with an adult.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Parkside Avenue and Ocean Avenue, police said.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police said the 50-year-old driver remained at the scene and wasn't facing any criminal charges.