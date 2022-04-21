Boy, 6, in Critical Condition After Elevator Accident in Bronx Building: Officials

A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition following an elevator accident in the Bronx, authorities say.

NYPD and FDNY responded to a call at around 12:46 p.m. reporting the incident which took place inside a building located at 1235 Grand Concourse.

When first responders arrived, they found the unconscious child on top of the elevator, which was located in the basement of the building, firefighters say.

The boy sustained trauma to his head and body and was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

Inspectors with the NYC Department of Buildings are also on scene.

Police say the boy's guardian was at the scene at the time of the accident.

Additional information was not immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.