Boy, 4 Adults Killed When SUV, Construction Vehicle Collide

Five people — including a child —were killed when an SUV crashed into the rear of a construction vehicle on a major highway in northern New Jersey, authorities said.

The crash on westbound Route 3 in Rutherford occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday.

A man, three women and a young boy — all apparently riding in the SUV — were killed in the accident, but their names have not been released.

The accident forced authorities to shut down a stretch of the highway for several hours before it was reopened early Monday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It occurred at the site of an ongoing construction project, authorities said.