A 13-year-old boy died Monday morning after falling from the 20th floor of a New York City high-rise building, police said.

Officials said a 911 call was made around 6 a.m. Monday when the boy was found unconcious outside the building located at 43rd and 9th Avenue.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The circumstances that led up to the boy's fall are still under investigation.