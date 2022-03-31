Boy, 12, Shot and Killed in Brooklyn While in Parked Vehicle: Police Officials

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Brooklyn Thursday evening — an unintended victim after a group of men opened fire, police officials said.

The boy was in a minivan parked near East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush just before 8 p.m., according to two senior NYPD officials with direct knowledge of the incident, when men exited a sedan and started shooting.

It is believed that the child, who was struck in the head and chest, was not the intended target of the shooting. The boy was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to senior police officials.

A 20-year-old woman was also shot in the cheek on her right side, chest and upper left leg. She is expected to survive, senior police officials said.

The five suspects took off on Linden Boulevard in a black Infiniti sedan with Connecticut license plates, as well as another black sedan.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back with updates.