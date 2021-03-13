JFK Airport

Boozy, Maskless Actions of Passenger Merit $14,500 Fine for Landing December Flight: FAA

The FAA says a passenger's refusal to comply with airline and federal rules forced the pilot to turn the plane around for an emergency landing at JFK Airport

A JetBlue Airlines passenger could face a hefty fine after refusing to wear a face mask and drinking alcohol he brought on board the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it's proposing a $14,500 fine against the passenger for allegedly drinking his own alcohol aboard a December flight and repeatedly refusing to properly wear a mask.

The flight headed to the Dominican Republic on Dec. 23 was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the FAA said Friday.

The agency said the man crowded other passengers and took off his mask several times, prompting flight attendants to issue several warnings to the man - which he ignored.

The airline's policy requires all passengers to wear face coverings as part of increased safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the FAA does not allow passengers to bring personal alcohol aboard planes.

Federal officials say they sent the passenger, who has not been identified, a letter about the fine and he'll have 30 days to respond.

