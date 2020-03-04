Booze Bandits: Police Search for Armed Suspects Who Robbed NYC Liquor Store

Police in New York City are searching for at least four men involved in an armed robbery of a liquor store on Monday.

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD on Wednesday shows one of the suspects inside the store on Lefferts Boulevard in South Ozone Park, Queens, pointing a gun at the 19-year-old employee.

The men then went behind the store's counter and removed about $100 in cash and $700 worth of alcohol, police said.

The video also shows the men, all wearing masks, stuffing bottles and bottles of liquor inside their bags before running off.

Police said the employee wasn't injured and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).