Bookstores Are Selling Out of Kobe Bryant’s Book After His Death

The book, called "The Mamba Mentality: How I Play," is out of stock on the websites of Amazon and Barnes and Noble

By Korey Matthews

Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 25: Kobe Bryant poses for a photo during the Mamba Mentality book launch Q & A on October 25, 2018 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the aftermath of the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant, it appears that fans are flocking to get their hands on his book. 

Physical editions of the book, called “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play,” were out of stock on the websites of many popular bookstores, including Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Indigo and Better World Books also did not have the book in stock.

Fans could still find the book on the websites of Alibris and AbeBooks as of Monday 5 p.m..

Published in October of 2018, the book was written by Bryant, and features photographs from Andrew D. Bernstein. It also has an introduction from Bryant’s longtime Laker coach Phil Jackson and a foreword from former teammate Pau Gasol.

Bryant died on Sunday after a helicopter carrying him, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others crashed in Calabasas, California. His death has prompted an outpouring of grief on social media from major figures in sports, entertainment, and politics.

In the book, according to its description on Amazon’s website, “Bryant reveals his famously detailed approach and the steps he took to prepare mentally and physically to not just succeed at the game, but to excel.” 

The book was just one of the ventures that showed Bryant’s talents off of the basketball court. He also won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 2018 for “Dear Basketball,” a film he wrote and narrated. It was based on a letter that he wrote for “The Player’s Tribune."

The publisher of the book, MCD, has been contacted about whether they have received requests for extra books. Their publicist was not immediately available for comment.

