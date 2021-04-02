Staten Island

Bones Found in NYC Park Earlier This Year ID'd as Human, Murder Victim

Crime Scene Tape Fallen On Grass
Getty Images

Bones found in a Staten Island park in January are human, and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide, the NYPD said Friday.

Police first reported the discovery on the morning of Jan. 17, following a 911 call for possible skeletal remains in Mariners Marsh Park.

After months of investigation, those remains have now been confirmed as human and a homicide victim by the medical examiner's office.

But beyond that, authorities still don't know who the person is, and have made no arrests.

The Staten Island Advance reported at the time that the scene included a skull, bones, bottles of alcohol and a wallet with a 2005 calendar card.

This article tagged under:

Staten Island
