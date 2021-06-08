Bomb Threat Evacuates NJ's Rowan University

A reported bomb threat at New Jersey's Rowan University prompted officials to issue an evacuation order to everyone on campus late Tuesday morning.

No details on the bomb threat were released when university officials tweeted out a warning around 11:30 a.m. An hour later, there was still no resolution or any more information about the threat or its perpetrator.

As of 12:30 p.m., there are no updates. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/b9QWZMla6W — Rowan University (@RowanUniversity) June 8, 2021

The Glassboro public research university ended its spring semester in mid-May but summer sessions have been well underway. Its typical undergraduate program enrolls nearly 16,000 students.

The investigation is ongoing.