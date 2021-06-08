bomb threat

Bomb Threat Evacuates NJ's Rowan University

'Please evacuate all Rowan University campuses immediately. There is a bomb threat under investigation,' a tweet from the university said

No. 38: Rowan University -- Glassboro, New Jersey

A reported bomb threat at New Jersey's Rowan University prompted officials to issue an evacuation order to everyone on campus late Tuesday morning.

No details on the bomb threat were released when university officials tweeted out a warning around 11:30 a.m. An hour later, there was still no resolution or any more information about the threat or its perpetrator.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Glassboro public research university ended its spring semester in mid-May but summer sessions have been well underway. Its typical undergraduate program enrolls nearly 16,000 students.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

bomb threatNew Jerseyglassbororowan university
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us