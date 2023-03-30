Bomb Squad Converges on Staten Island Property After Rape Arrest: Sources

The arrest of a Staten Island man whose girlfriend accused him of holding her captive at his home, raping and repeatedly beating her, this week led investigators to a scene that ultimately drew the bomb squad, two senior police officials said Thursday.

The man was apprehended Tuesday, a day after the senior police officials say the woman met with officers at the NYPD's 120th Precinct stationhouse on Richmond Terrace. They applied for a search warrant, given the nature of her allegations, and went to the property the next day, on Wednesday, to serve it, the officials said.

When they got there, they were met by another man who claimed to live at the location and asked him to leave. He allegedly told them he had to get his young kids off the bus first, and investigators learned a short time later they weren't his children, but were related to the man who was initially arrested.

The second man was arrested, too, on child endangerment charges, and brought to the same precinct.

While processing the scene, detectives found multiple chemicals and what appeared to be a pipe bomb, according to the officials. The Bomb Squad was called and removed what it described to be a suspicious device, they added.

The city's Department of Environmental Protection sent personnel to check out the containers of chemicals, which turned out to be commercially available substances, the senior officials said. It wasn't clear which chemicals were involved, but officials said they had to be removed from the property and disposed of properly.

A 3D printer was also found, along with a suspected inoperable ghost gun, the senior officials said.

Investigators were expected to return to the scene Thursday for additional processing.

No other details were immediately available.