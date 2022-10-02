Bold Burglar Strikes Twice at Popular NYC Restaurant

A man wanted for snatching a big payday after stealing from a Manhattan restaurant returned to the scene of his crime one month later, but police say he couldn't repeat his success a second time.

According to police, the man seen on surveillance video first broke into Cosme on East 21st Street on July 28. They say he went into the back office of the Mexican restaurant, used a key to get into a safe and took off with $20,000 in cash.

Officers say he returned about a month later and headed to the back office once again but was unable to get into the safe. He ran off without any loot.

Both break-ins occurred on mornings long before staff opened the restaurant for dinner service.