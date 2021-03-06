Boeing 737 Max

Boeing 737 Max Makes Emergency Landing at Newark Airport After Engine Indicator

An airline spokeswoman said the plane from Miami landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power; no injuries were reported

Newark Airport
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max made an emergency landing Friday afternoon in Newark, New Jersey, after pilots noticed a possible problem with an engine oil pressure indicator.

An airline spokeswoman said the plane from Miami landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power. She said there were no injuries among the 95 passengers and six crew members.

The Boeing Max was grounded worldwide for nearly two years after two crashes that killed 346 people. Investigators have focused on a flight-control system, not the engines.

News

Cuomo Under Fire 21 hours ago

NY Legislature Votes to Repeal Cuomo's Pandemic Emergency Powers

Prospect Lefferts Gardens 8 hours ago

Brooklyn Building Super Retrieving Dropped Cell Phone Killed by Elevator

Federal regulators approved changes Boeing made changes to the flight system, and American resumed flying its Max jets in late December. Since then, United and Alaska Airlines have put passengers on Max planes, and Southwest Airlines plans to resume flights with the planes next week.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Boeing 737 MaxBoeingNewark Airport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us