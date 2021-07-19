Bodycam Footage Shows NYPD Officers Trade Gunfire With Suspects in Fatal Shooting

Newly released bodycam footage is providing the first look at a shootout between two alleged armed men and police in a Bronx gun battle that ended with one ma dead and two others hurt, including a bystander.

What was supposed to be a routine traffic stop for the three officers on April 3 ended up being anything but, video released by the NYPD Monday shows. Police said everything started after two suspects were seen on surveillance footage chasing and shooting down a rival, Gabriel Casso, at the corner of Findlay and East 166th Street in Concourse Village.

Casso died at the scene. The officers were in the middle of conducting a traffic stop less than a block away heard the shots, then chased suspects Kejuan Dehaney and Hassan Maxwell down the street.

The officers reported the duo fired shots at then, and two of the officers returned fire. Police said Dehaney was shot twice in the arm. A 66-year-old bystander was also shot and survived. Police have not clarified if that man was struck by the suspects or the officers, however.

A different group of NYPD officers captured the fleeing suspects about a block away from the initial shooting scene. The shooting incident is still under investigation.

Police released the footage under a rule passed in 2020 requiring the NYPD make public all body camera footage involving shootings and use of force resulting in injury or death. The NYPD said the benefits include transparency and increasing trust between police and the community.