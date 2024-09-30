Body with rocks tied to waist pulled from Hudson River off Upper West Side: Sources

The body of man with bags of rocks tied to it was pulled from the Hudson River off Manhattan, according to police sources.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was found floating in the river just before 7:30 a.m. Monday at Riverside Drive and West 79th Street on the Upper West Side, police said.

The medical examiner will determine a cause of death. According to police sources, the man had a bag of rocks tied around his waist when he was found.

An investigation is ongoing.