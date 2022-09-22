Body Parts Found in Suitcases After Cops Called Over Foul Smell in Brooklyn Apartment

Police called to a Brooklyn apartment about a foul smell made a gruesome discovery Wednesday afternoon, with suitcases in the home found to contain human body parts, according to police sources.

Officers were called to the Linwood Apartments on Linwood Street in East New York around 1:30 p.m. Law enforcement sources said police received complaints about an odor in the building, and they were conducting a wellness check for a 22-year-old woman.

When officers arrived, they found the the disturbing scene of human remains and blood inside the sixth-floor apartment. Law enforcement sources said that body parts were placed in separate suitcases.

Police have not released the identity of the person they believe the body parts belong to, and it was not clear if the remains were of the woman for whom they were conducting the wellness check. Sources said that police do have a person of interest who they are searching for, but no arrests have yet been made.

The investigation is in the early stages, and it wasn’t clear what may have happened leading up to the jarring discovery.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. An investigation is ongoing.