Body of Man Slashed Multiple Times Found Near Manhattan High School

A grisly discovery was made in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, after a man who was slashed to death was found right near a park and a school, according to police.

An individual walking Thursday morning near Emma Lazarus High School at the corner of Hester Street and Forsyth Street found the body of the man, believed to be in his 30s, police said. The person was walking before school started, and immediately called police.

The body of the victim, who has not yet been identified, had multiple slash wounds on it. Among the many questions in the investigation, police are now searching for who may have killed the man, and why.

The gruesome discovery sent chills through some students, one of whom told NBC New York that the neighborhood "is really not that safe."

There was a large police presence around the scene throughout the morning, as police began their investigation. Detectives seemed to be looking for any possible surveillance video that could help them shed light on the victim, and how his body ended up near the school.