Body of man found in garbage bag in Queens

The NYPD says a 9-1-1 call led officers to the body of a man found inside of a garbage bag in Queens on Wednesday.
The gruesome discovery was made around 2 p.m. in North Corona after someone found the man and made the call to authorities.
Police say the garbage bag was discovered on 104th Street. The man inside reportedly had a puncture wound to his back, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine the man's identity and how he ended up at the location.
