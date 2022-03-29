Midtown

Body Found on Sidewalk Near Penn Station, No Arrests: Cops

A 51-year-old man was found dead on the pavement a few blocks from Penn Station Monday, and authorities are still looking for his killer.

Police got a call about the unconscious man on the sidewalk near West 38th Street and Seventh Avenue shortly before 5:30 a.m. When they got there, they found Esan Benn, of Queens, unresponsive on the ground, authorities say.

Benn was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It was there that medical personnel determined he had been stabbed.

No arrests have been made.

