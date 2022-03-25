Body Found on Roof of NYC Building

Police are investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was found on the roof of a two-story multifamily home in the Bronx Friday, authorities say.

Cops responding to a 911 call about the body on the Daly Avenue roof found him on the landing, unresponsive, with no signs of trauma observed.

Some cables were found near him, police said, but their purpose wasn't clear.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.