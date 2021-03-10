Body Found in Trunk Thought to Be 26-Year-Old Mom Missing in NYC Since November

A woman was found dead in the trunk of a Toyota Camry with no plates in Queens early Wednesday, and investigators believe she is a 26-year-old woman from Troy who went missing in the five boroughs after a birthday party in November.

Authorities say they still have to confirm the identity of the woman found in the trunk on Lefferts Boulevard in South Ozone Park through forensic tests, but believe the body is Destini Smothers.

The mother of two traveled to Queens in early November for a funeral but went out one night before that to a local bowling alley to celebrate her 26th birthday, according to an NBC News report. No one saw her again after that night.

According to NBC News, Smothers had left Troy with her longtime boyfriend, who later told Smothers' family the two got into an argument while in Smothers' black 2011 Toyota Camry. At some point during that fight, the boyfriend said Smothers got out of the car and walked off, leaving her purse, wallet, keys and ID behind.

It wasn't clear if the Camry where the body was found Wednesday was the same one Smothers owned.

Her two young children had been staying at Smothers' mother's home in the Bronx at the time she went missing. The family got concerned when Smothers didn't show up there to pick up her clothes for the funeral she planned to attend Nov. 5.

“She loves those children and would do anything for them,” aunt Shareen King told Dateline, which covered the case in late November. “She wouldn’t just leave them. And there’s no way in hell she’s not calling her mama. My sister is just devastated.”

No other details were immediately available on the find in the car trunk Wednesday morning other than that it was found while the vehicle was being towed. It wasn't clear if police had developed a suspect either. Chopper 4 showed a sprawling law enforcement presence at the scene.

The investigation, officials say, is ongoing.