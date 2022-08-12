Brooklyn

Body Found in Trash Compactor of Large NYC Apartment Building: Cops

It's not clear exactly what happened. Here's what police are thinking at this point

NBC Universal, Inc.

The discovery of a body in a trash compactor in Brooklyn early Friday prompted a police investigation, but authorities say they don't believe, at this point, any criminality was involved.

NYPD officers responding to a privately-owned "large" apartment building on Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 4 a.m. confirmed the grisly find, which was just inside the building's front door.

They say it appears a man in his 50s climbed into the chute himself -- maybe to reach for something -- and was killed by the compactor.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynInvestigationBed-StuyBedford-Stuyvesant
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us