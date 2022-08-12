Body Found in Trash Compactor of Large NYC Apartment Building: Cops

The discovery of a body in a trash compactor in Brooklyn early Friday prompted a police investigation, but authorities say they don't believe, at this point, any criminality was involved.

NYPD officers responding to a privately-owned "large" apartment building on Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 4 a.m. confirmed the grisly find, which was just inside the building's front door.

They say it appears a man in his 50s climbed into the chute himself -- maybe to reach for something -- and was killed by the compactor.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.