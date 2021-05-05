Hudson County

Body Found in Tarp in NJ Woods Identified as NYC Man

His family has been notified, though his cause and manner of death are pending further study, prosecutors said

police tape
Shutterstock

A body found in a tarp in a wooded area of New Jersey late last month has been identified as a 41-year-old New York City man, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Jose Rivera was the person found dead in a tarp off Route 440 in Bayonne around 4:30 p.m. on April 27, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

His family has been notified, though his cause and manner of death are pending further study, she added.

Both the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office's Homicide Unit and the Bayonne Police Department are investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip here.

