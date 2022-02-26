Body Found in Plastic Bin on NYC Sidewalk Identified as Missing East Harlem Woman

Investigators have identified the body found in a storage container left on a Bronx sidewalk as an East Harlem woman reported missing earlier this week.

Nisaa Walcott, a 35-year-old mother, was found Friday afternoon inside a plastic container placed across the street from 950 University Avenue, in the Highbridge section of the Bronx. It's where a storage facility offloads unwanted items, according to a police source.

Friends of the East Harlem woman were devastated to learn of what happened to Walcott, who leaves behind a 15-year-old son.

"She was a beautiful person, hard worker, she was a single mother, she was an entrepreneur she worked hard and she didn’t deserve this," Walcott's friend, Luz Droz, said.

It wasn't immediately clear how long Walcott's body had been left in the area, but law enforcement sources said the body had already started decomposing.

A man who frequents the location to find things he's able to resell was the person who made the gruesome discovery after spotting a leg. The bin with the body didn't appear to be connected to the storage facility, a source said.

The investigation is still active and no cause of death has been determined at this point.