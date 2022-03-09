Body Found in Flaming Vehicle in Long Island Driveway: Cops

A body was found in a flaming vehicle in a Long Island driveway late Tuesday when authorities responded to a report of a fire at the address, officials say.

Both the Riverhead police and fire departments got calls about the vehicle fire at a single-family home on Sebastian Drive in Baiting Hollow around 10:30 p.m.

Once they got there, they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and a wall of the home also on fire. A dumpster sat nearby on the property.

The body was found in the vehicle once the flames were put out.

The Riverhead Detective Division and the Suffolk County Police Arson Unit were requested to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Authorities haven't released any information about who the body might be. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death and identity.

Riverhead police ask anyone with information to call their department at 631-727-4500.