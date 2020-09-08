Body Found Floating in Central Park's Pond: NYPD

An unidentified body was found floating in a popular pond in Central Park on Monday, authorities said.

The NYPD says someone called 911 to report the body at Swan Lake located near East 59th Street and Central Park South just after noon on Labor Day. Firefighters were able to recover the body of a man and move him to the sore.

An autopsy will be conducted by the city’s medical examiner, police said.

In the meantime, the man has not been identified and it's unclear how he died.