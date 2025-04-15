Body found during fire investigation at property in Atlantic City, police say

Police in Atlantic City are investigating after a body was discovered in a building along North Ohio Avenue after a fire happened at that property earlier this month.

According to law enforcement officials, a body was discovered during an investigation into a fire that happened on April 6, 2025, at a property along the 400 block of North Ohio Avenue in Atlantic City.

Officials have not yet provided further information on the individual whose remains were recovered, nor did police provide information on how the individual died.

However, officials said they were withholding the individual's identification out of respect for the family and that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Law enforcement officials also promised to share additional information following an investigation into the recent fire.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

