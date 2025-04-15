New Jersey

Body found during fire investigation at property in Atlantic City, police say

Law enforcement officials said that an investigation is ongoing after a body was discovered during an investigation into a fire that happened at a property along North Ohio Ave. in Atlantic City on April 6, 2025

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Atlantic City are investigating after a body was discovered in a building along North Ohio Avenue after a fire happened at that property earlier this month.

According to law enforcement officials, a body was discovered during an investigation into a fire that happened on April 6, 2025, at a property along the 400 block of North Ohio Avenue in Atlantic City.

Officials have not yet provided further information on the individual whose remains were recovered, nor did police provide information on how the individual died.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

However, officials said they were withholding the individual's identification out of respect for the family and that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Law enforcement officials also promised to share additional information following an investigation into the recent fire.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us