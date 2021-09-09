Body Discovered in NJ River Could Be One of Three Missing Since Floods Hit

A grim discovery was made a week after Idea devastated parts of New Jersey, as a body was recovered from the Passaic River, officials confirmed.

Detectives and a medical examiner were at the Frank Vincent Marina in Kearny Wednesday evening, where Hudson County authorities acknowledged that the body could be one of three people swept away by flood waters during the storms that had hit a week prior. However, they must wait for forensic confirmation before any determination is made.

Search teams using sophisticated underwater sonar had been scouring the Passaic River day in and day out, looking for any of the missing people. Nidi Rana and Ayush Rana, both of whom lived in Passaic, haven't been seen since floodwaters overtook their car near the swollen river during the height of the storm.

Area searchers were also still looking for 56-year-old Donna Lamagro, who was nearly rescued by Good Samaritans the night her car was flooded, but the current was too strong.

Now that a week has past since the terrifying night, rescuers know that the chances of finding any of the three missing alive are slim.