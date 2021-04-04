Body Cam Footage Shows Newark Cop Chase Down Armed Robbery Suspect

A Newark officer's foot chase of an armed suspect accused of robbery and abduction was caught on camera and released by the department Sunday.

The video recorded from the officer's body-worn camera shows the cop responding to a reported armed robbery of a silver Ford pickup truck.

In a pursuit that partially takes place on foot and in a police cruiser, the officer sprints after the suspect before taking him into custody.

The incident unfolded just before 12 p.m. Saturday after two victims were reportedly held up by the armed suspect and force to drive him in their truck, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said in a press release.

Before the responding officer spotted the truck, the suspect had allegedly forced one of the victims to pull cash from an ATM on Bergen Street.

The police footage shows the officer jump into a police cruiser and pursue the pickup until the driver pulls over near Hawthorne Avenue and Wainwright Street. That's when the suspect flees on foot and is pursued by the cop on foot.

"These officers stopped a convicted felon from committing an armed robbery, chased him down while armed with an illegal gun in his hand, and managed to safely place him under arrest without anyone being injured," O'Hara said.

The suspect, identified by police as 25-year-old Shukri Dunell of Newark, was in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest, O'Hara said.

Dunell faces charges of robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a large capacity magazine, and resisting arrest. Contact information for his attorney was not immediately known.