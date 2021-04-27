New Jersey

Body Believed to Be of Missing NJ Teen Discovered in Virginia Park

The remains were found about two miles from where the teen was last seen Thursday near a central part of the park, authorities said

Shenandoah National Park
KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images

A four-day search for a New Jersey teenager who went missing in a Virginia national park has been suspended after authorities discovered remains preliminarily identified as the 18-year-old.

The body of a man believed to be Ty Sauer, of Union Beach, New Jersey, was recovered just before 3 p.m. Monday, near the boundary of Shenandoah National Park, according to a statement from park officials.

The body was being transported from Rappahannock County to the medical examiner’s office in Manassas for formal identification and to determine a cause of death, officials said.

The remains were found about 2 miles from where Sauer was last seen Thursday near a central part of the park, authorities said.

The search was led by national park staff, as well as search and rescue cooperators, dog teams and US Park Police helicopter flyovers.

Authorities did not comment further on the circumstances surrounding Sauer’s disappearance.

