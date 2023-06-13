At least 2 killed in mangled 3-car New Jersey wreck

A horrific scene played out in New Jersey late Tuesday after three cars collided around the evening rush hour.

Police responded to the deadly crash site around 6 p.m. near North 10th Avenue and Raritan Avenue in Highland Park.

At least three cars were involved, but the total number of patients was unclear. The impact of the crash was so strong that one of the cars was pushed up to the front of a business along the road.

Bodies laying near one of the vehicles were covered but officials did not release information on how many were killed.

Witness say at least two of the cars were on fire. People were trapped, and according to multiple neighbors, an elderly couple visiting their grandchildren were inside a car twisted in the wreckage. Neighbors say they did not survive.

“In the middle of the road the EMTs were doing CPR and there was a massive presence of people. It was a sad scene to see a person actually going through the throngs of life," one witness said.

The total number of victims is unclear, but Dana Cappa said she saw a survivor pleading with another crash victim to hang on.

"He said 'don't die on me, don't die on me,' he was trying to help his friend," Cappa said.

Officials have not given a possible cause of the crash, but locals say something like this was bound to happen. They say they see cars racing one another all the time, flying down the road that connects Edison to Highland Park.