Bodega panic buttons? Union pushes for greater safety measures at NYC stores

Worries about the safety of bodega workers across New York City has prompted a call to install panic buttons inside the stores, the move coming after two deadly incidents at two delis in the Bronx and Manhattan.

"You have two young men that died in the past 48 hours inside two bodegas," Fernando Mateo, spokesperson for United Bodegas of America, said Friday. "That's unacceptable."

Mateo spoke alongside others from the advocacy group to renew their calls for panic buttons inside city delis with real-time monitoring from the NYPD.

"This isn’t a luxury this is a life-saving tool," Mateo pleaded.

New surveillance video shows the violent fight inside an Inwood bodega on Wednesday evening, eventually leading to an all-out brawl and a knife draw, according to police. In the end, a 24-year-old man was killed.

The next morning in Williamsbridge, another act of violence inside a bodega. A 20-year-old was shot and killed, leaving members of the Bronx community rattled.

"I'm the mother of a 20-year-old as well, and I mean, that's pretty devastating," Rosanna Perez told News 4. ​

The push for panic buttons took off after the death of 15-year-old Junior Guzman, who was stabbed in a brutal gang attack at a Bronx deli in 2018 after being mistaken for a rival gang member.

Since then, advocates have called for wider usage of panic buttons to be installed behind the counter. With one click, a deli worker could reach police immediately.

Mateo said about 50 panic buttons have been installed in bodegas across the city, but that's not enough, he says.

"This is a city that has 25-30,000 bodegas. Fifty is a drop in the bucket," he said. ​

Funding has long been an issue for wider use. Gov. Kathy Hochul included $5 million worth of tax breaks in the last budget for small businesses to invest in security measures.

​Mateo said more is needed.

"We don't need tax breaks, we need cash."