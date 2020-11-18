Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Jr. Dead at 28

Bobby Brown is mourning the loss of another child.

Bobby Brown Jr. has died at the age of 28. Singer-songwriter Landon Brown, who is the eldest son of Bobby Sr., confirmed his brother's death in an Instagram post captioned, "I love you forever King."

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson tells E! News that authorities responded to a report of a medical emergency on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Upon arriving on the scene, they discovered a dead body, but were unable to disclose the identity of the deceased.

TMZ was first to report the news.

Bobby Jr.'s death comes five years after half-sibling Bobbi Kristina Brown died in 2015. The daughter of late singer Whitney Houston, who died in February 2012, succumbed to her injuries six months after she was found unconscious in a bathtub. She was 22 at the time.

Their father honored Bobbi Kristina's memory on the five-year anniversary of her drowning this July. Bobby Sr. wrote on Instagram, "There's no way to explain how I feel. I miss you so much little girl you stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you."

Bobby fathered Bobby Jr. with ex-girlfriend Kim Ward, whom he dated off and on for nearly 11 years. At the time of their split in 1991, Kim was two months pregnant with Bobby Jr.

According to Bobby Jr.'s Instagram, he was following in is father's footsteps by becoming a musician. He regularly promoted his music on the social media app, most recently sharing his song "Say Something."

Additionally, he and older sister La'Princia Brown appeared to be close. La'Princia shared numerous photos with the 28-year-old in recent months, including a picture taken at her birthday party this September. She wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthdayyy to me! Lucky to celebrate my birthday with these men! Love you Uncle D & Bobby!"

Bobby Jr. is survived by sister La'Princia, in addition to half-siblings Landon, Cassius, Hendrix and Bodhi Brown.