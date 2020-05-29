jersey shore

Boat Strikes Surfacing Whale at the Jersey Shore

The whale was apparently not hurt by the boat strike but did get tangled in fishing line

humpback whale
Michael McKenna

A whale seen in the Navesink River in New Jersey on May 29, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

There was a startling and highly unusual collision on the Jersey Shore Friday afternoon -- a boat striking a surfacing whale.

A cabin cruiser was going down the Navesink River at the Highlands Bridge and ran right over a surfacing humpback whale, according to eyewitnesses on the scene.

There were gasps from onlookers who had gathered for hours to watch the mother whale and at least one calf swimming under and near the bridge.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

George Floyd 24 hours ago

Hundreds Gather in NYC For 2nd Day of Protests Against Police Brutality in George Floyd Death

Minneapolis 5 hours ago

Fired Officer Charged With Third-Degree Murder in Death of George Floyd

A few moments after the strike, the whale did surface again, but had no apparent injury, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. (Larger ship strikes are a leading cause of death for whales.)

But as Highlands and state police responded, the Stranding Center says the whale’s head was entangled in fishing line as it finally returned to Sandy Hook Bay. A rescue operation will now have to be mounted.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

jersey shoreMarine Mammal Stranding Centerhumpback whale
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us