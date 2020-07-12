Blue lives matter

Blue Lives Matter March Clashes With Counter-Protesters

Tempers flared when pro-police demonstrators faced off with Black Lives Matter protesters in Brooklyn.

The clash happened in Dyker Heights on Saturday at the start of a planned Blue Lives Matter march. Some of the people rallying started yelling at a group of Black Lives Matter protesters who showed up.

NYPD officers quickly jumped in to separate the two sides and the Blue Lives Matter group marched as planned. No one was arrested and no injuries were reported.

The tension follows weeks of calls for police reform across the city and nation.

Meanwhile, everything remained peaceful at a separate Blue Lives Matter rally on Staten Island. Supporters arched to the 122nd Precinct to show support for local cops.

