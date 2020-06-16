Bloodied Giants Pro Bowl Kicker Aldrick Rosas Charged in 100 MPH Calif. Hit-and-Run

Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas has been arrested in connection with a high-speed hit-and-run in California, authorities said.

Rosas, 25, was driving a Chevrolet in Chico Monday morning when he allegedly passed traffic over the double yellow line at an estimated 100 mph speed and blew through a red light, colliding with a Ford pick-up truck.

The Chevy became disabled and Rosas allegedly ran off on foot. Later, a police officer spotted someone walking who matched the description of the runaway Chevy driver. The man identified himself as Rosas, officers say -- and his hands, legs and bare feet were covered in blood.

Rosas, the registered owner of the Chevy, was arrested on a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge and taken to a hospital to be evaluated. He's also accused of driving on a suspended license. Officials say alcohol was thought to have been a factor in the collision.

The Giants said in a statement "we are aware of the situation" and have been in contact with Rosas. The team declined further comment. Information on an attorney for Rosas wasn't immediately available.

Rosas was an undrafted player out of Southern Oregon when the Tennessee Titans signed him in 2016. The Giants picked him up a year later. Rosas has made 82.7 percent of his career field goal attempts, most of those with Big Blue. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018.