Blind Mom Robbed at Port Authority Bus Terminal: Police

A blind mom was robbed while standing with her child at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, police say.

The mom, 45, was with her 10-year-old daughter near the main concourse information booth last Friday at 12:15 p.m. when the robbery happened.

Cops say the daughter was sorting money in her mom's wallet when the suspect reached into the wallet and grabbed $70 cash.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect taking off into the subway, jumping the turnstile. The bearded man was wearing blue jeans, a blue-and-white jacket and a brown overcoat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Authority Police on 201-239-3500.