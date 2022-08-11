Blame Swatter for Latest George Washington Bridge Mess, Fort Lee Cops Say

That traffic nightmare on the George Washington Bridge that made you late for dinner last night? Blame "some guy," officials say. It was swatting.

Fort Lee police said they got a call from a blocked number just after 6 p.m., the height of the peak evening rush, from a man who said he was armed with a rifle on the lower level of the span. The Port Authority was notified.

Port Authority and Fort Lee police couldn't locate the caller, which escalated the response. Port Authority command called in additional resources as well as more backup from Fort Lee to assist.

Eventually, cops say the caller said he was outside the United States and offered a hearty congratulations to emergency services personnel who responded to the not-so-real emergency, hence the swatting.

The investigation by Port Authority Police is ongoing.