‘Black Panther' stuntwoman Carrie Bernans critically hurt in hit-and-run at Manhattan restaurant

Stuntwoman and actress Carrie Bernans was critically injured when a driver fleeing police crashed into the outdoor dining area outside Chirp restaurant in Manhattan early Monday.

The "Black Panther" stuntwoman, 29, sustained multiple broken bones and teeth in the hit-and-run, and had emergency surgery on Monday, according to an update on her Instagram shared by her mother, Patricia. Bernans' young son was not with her at the time, and was "safe in a warm hotel room with family," her mother said.

According to the NYPD, officers responded to the area of 33rd Street and 6th Avenue after a report of physical assault by the 44-year-old male driver of a black Mercedes against his 34-year-old female passenger.

"Officers on foot attempted to de-escalate the situation and ordered the male operator of the vehicle to put the vehicle into park. The male failed to obey the officers' orders and fled westbound on 33rd Street before making a right turn onto 7th Avenue counter flow to traffic," police said in a statement.

"The Mercedes then turned onto westbound West 34th Street, where he mounted the sidewalk and began traveling westbound. The male then struck a food cart and two 39-year-old female pedestrians, a 31-year-old female pedestrian, and a 29-year-old female pedestrian."

The driver "again" mounted a curb onto a sidewalk before striking two unoccupied parked vehicles, and a third vehicle in the road, injuring two officers and the passenger in the Mercedes.

According to police, officers were then able to take the driver into custody.

The injured pedestrians and passenger were transported to Bellevue Hospital.

Bernans' mother shared graphic photos of her injuries from the hospital, sharing that the collision knocked her unconscious and pinned her under the food cart. She also sought recommendations for restorative dentistry in Atlanta or Los Angeles.

"Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers. She’s in so much pain but healing," her mother wrote, noting she had just come out of surgery.

"Amidst the chaos of the New Year's incident, she’s holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself," her mother wrote. "Thank you to all the first responders, police, strangers, my friend Katherine, family & friends who’s helped her."