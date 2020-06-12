Black Lives Matter Protesters Injured by Deer in New Jersey: Police

At least two protesters were injured during a Black Lives Matter protest in South Brunswick Friday after when a deer jumped out of neighboring woods and ran into demonstrators.

South Brunswick Deputy Chief Jim Ryan said the incident happened Friday afternoon as hundreds of protesters marched down a roadway.

Two of the demonstrators suffered head lacerations from the deer and were taken to a nearby hospital, Ryan said. Their conditions and the condition of the deer was not immediately known.

#BLM demonstrators hit by a deer. @SoBrunswickPD tell me it bolted out of woods right after this pic was taken, sent two marchers to hospital with head lacerations. March of hundreds went on. @NBCNewYork https://t.co/L7u1iA50Zt — Brian Thompson (@brian4NY) June 12, 2020

According to officials the large group of protesters continued on after the incident.