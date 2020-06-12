Black Lives Matter Protesters Injured by Deer in New Jersey: Police

At least two protesters were injured during a Black Lives Matter protest in South Brunswick Friday after when a deer jumped out of neighboring woods and ran into demonstrators.
South Brunswick Deputy Chief Jim Ryan said the incident happened Friday afternoon as hundreds of protesters marched down a roadway.
Two of the demonstrators suffered head lacerations from the deer and were taken to a nearby hospital, Ryan said. Their conditions and the condition of the deer was not immediately known.
According to officials the large group of protesters continued on after the incident.
