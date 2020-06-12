south brunswick

Black Lives Matter Protesters Injured by Deer in New Jersey: Police

Two demonstrators suffered head lacerations from the deer and were taken to a nearby hospital, police say

protesters march in south brunswick
South Brunswick PD

At least two protesters were injured during a Black Lives Matter protest in South Brunswick Friday after when a deer jumped out of neighboring woods and ran into demonstrators.

South Brunswick Deputy Chief Jim Ryan said the incident happened Friday afternoon as hundreds of protesters marched down a roadway.

Two of the demonstrators suffered head lacerations from the deer and were taken to a nearby hospital, Ryan said. Their conditions and the condition of the deer was not immediately known.

According to officials the large group of protesters continued on after the incident.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

south brunswickNew Jerseypolicedeer
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us