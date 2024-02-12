Black History Month events to check out in New York, New Jersey

Black people thrive off of each others' presence through their talent and conversations which influences a sense of community. This can be felt through the different events coming up in the New York and New Jersey area in honor of Black History Month. These events also allows for the opportunity of the integration in other communities to learn more about Black heritage and culture.

This month, events are taking place across the tri-state in which Black people are displaying their talents, using their voice, and sharing opportunities with others to be educated about Black culture and heritage.

Here are some events to add to your calendar this month.

New York

Harlem Chamber Players 16th Annual Black History Month Concert

Located at the New York Public Library at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, the Harlem Chamber 16th Annual Black History Month Concert features three Haitian women: Harpist Ashley Jackson, Nathalie Joachim, the guest artist, and Helga Davis as host. Joachim will open with her music accompanied by percussion from The Harlem Chamber players. Joachim will perform her song, "Ki moun ou ye," set to be released, Friday, Feb. 16.

The event highlights the beauty of Haitian women, pays homage to the foremothers of Haitian music, and the alpha women in Joachim that made an impact in her life. This event is for people who are looking for inspiration through Haitian culture and an opportunity to bond with others.

This free first come, first serve event set to be held on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

The Rhythms & Movements Of African American Culture Festival

From Monday, Feb. 12 to Sunday, Feb. 18, The Rhythms & Movements Of African American Culture Festival, presents 7 days and 16 performances of African and African-American culture at the Abron Art Center. The event pays homage to the 54th anniversary of Black History Month, Ghanaian and Nigerian culture, and much more of African and African American culture through dance and music. If you're into jazz, afro beats, modern dance, or hip hop, this event may just be the one for you.

New Jersey

Jazz At The Gallery feat the Alex Desrivieres Project

The Alex Desrivieres Project is commemorating Black History Month in the Jazz At The Gallery on Sunday, Feb. 25. With his Saxophone and his band, Alex Desrivieres will be filling the stage with Jazz music from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

A Black History Month Celebration at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center

This special event located in Plainfield, New Jersey, Stone Square Lodge 38 will be celebrating Black History Month through spoken word, performances, conversations about cultural heritage and African Americans contributions throughout history.

