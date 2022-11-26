Black Friday

Black Friday Staten Island Mall Fight Ends in Teen Stabbing: Cops

By NBC New York Staff

News 4

Bargain hunters saw more than deals at the Staten Island mall on Black Friday.

Police sirens and flashing lights cut through the holiday cheer after a teenager was stabbed in the shopping center's food court, authorities said.

Two 16-year-old teens got into an argument before one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the stomach, police said. Video recorded at the scene showed a large police response.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and was expected to recover. Police said the other teen involved was arrested and a knife was picked up at the scene.

