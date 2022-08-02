CRIME STOPPERS

Bizarre NYC Pet Shop Attack Devolves Into Corn-Chucking Chaos

Police are still looking for the suspect in the July 14 attack in the Bronx

A 31-year-old Bronx pet shop worker was punched in the face, then had a can of corn thrown at his chest in an apparently unprovoked attack by a stranger who, to top it all off, walked out with a bowl of hot food, police say.

Cops say the worker told them he was working at the Teller Avenue store when the man walked in around 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. He said he was blindsided by the sudden come-around-the-counter attack that saw a closed fist land in his face. He refused medical attention at the scene.

The attacker took off with the hot food bowl, worth about $10, and was last seen running north on Teller Avenue. Police released surveillance footage of the fray from inside the shop (above).

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

