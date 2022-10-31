Birthday Tragedy: LI Couple Killed Crossing Street En Route to Surprise Party

A husband and wife tragically killed Saturday evening while crossing a street on Long Island were en route to the man's 60th birthday, News 4 has learned.

Maria Saravia and her husband Narcisco were bound for his surprise party but never made it.

The pair were walking across Ocean Avenue in Ronkonkoma around 7 p.m. when they were struck. It happened between Express Drive North and Michigan Street.

Police said the husband died at the scene, and his was wife taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where she died.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra that hit the Central Islip couple was not hurt. A Suffolk County Police Department spokesperson said the driver's speed at the time of the crash is unknown.

"If the DA office ultimately decides to review and feels charges are warranted, they can bring after the fact, but we have not been given any indication that there was anything criminal about it," the department said.

Suffolk detectives ask anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.