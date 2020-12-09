New Year's Eve

Billy Porter to Join New Year's Eve Show From Times Square

By The Associated Press

nik_1575_2018112871816009.jpg
Nicholas Hunt/WireImage via AP

Last New Year's Eve, Billy Porter was working in New Orleans. This year he'll still be working — but in New York City.

The “Pose” star will join Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale on ABC in Times Square on Dec. 31 for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.” The broadcast is closed to the public due to the pandemic.

“2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” said Seacrest in a statement. “We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”

Local

Rachel Lopez 48 mins ago

Body Found Behind Bronx Building Identified as Mom Who Went Missing Months Before

New Jersey 3 hours ago

Nearly 40% of New Jersey Restaurants May Close Within 6 Months: Poll

Porter made his debut on the program last year, taking over from Hale as co-host in New Orleans and performing several songs. As with last year, Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities.

Last year, Porter became the first openly gay man to win an Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series for his role in “Pose.” He also has a Grammy and a Tony for his work on the musical “Kinky Boots.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Year's EveTimes SquareBilly Porter
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us