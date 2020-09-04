Billy Joel Makeup Shows Rescheduled at Madison Square Garden After COVID Cancellation

Billy Joel fans eager to catch the musician back on stage have to wait a little while longer to catch a live performance in a New York - at least another 12 months.

The New York native has rescheduled his six concert performances at Madison Square Garden that were previously delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Originally slated to run between March and August of this year, Joel's shows have been rescheduled between Nov. 2021 and April 2022.

Ticket holders with dates of the original 2020 dates have the option to attend a rescheduled corresponding show or request a refund within the next 30 days. Here's the breakdown for the scheduled shows:

Mar. 19, 2020 rescheduled to Nov. 5, 2021

Apr. 10, 2020 rescheduled to Dec. 20, 2021

May 2, 2020 rescheduled to Jan. 14, 2022

June 6, 2020 rescheduled to Feb. 12, 2022

July 23, 2020 rescheduled to Mar. 24, 2022

Aug. 2, 2020 rescheduled to Apr. 8, 2022

Ticket holders can request a refund through Ticketmaster or the Madison Square Garden Box Office.