Billy Joel Lists 26-Acre Long Island Waterfront Estate for $49 Million

Music legend Billy Joel is reportedly selling his massive 26-acre waterfront property on Long Island for $49 million.

The Piano Man's real estate agent told Newsday that the Centre Island estate was purchased back in 2002 for a cool $22.5 million.

The Oyster Bay Harbor home has no shortage of grand amenities. The online listing for the estate boasts an inground pool, helicopter pad, and 3-bedroom beach house.

The main house, over 20,000-square-feet, has an elevator to all floors. The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home is currently under reservation.

But that's not all. The property also has a guest apartment inside the main house, as well as a bowling alley and indoor pool.

The "Middlesea" estate was previously listed in 2008 for $32.5 million but did not sell.