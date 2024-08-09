Retail

Big Lots is closing hundreds of stores nationwide. Here's where in the tri-state

The discount retailer is set to close multiple stores in our area. Here's the full list.

By Gerardo Pons

Big Lots store
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Discount store giant Big Lots has announced plans to close up to 315 stores nationwide as financial issues put pressure on the embattled retailer's future.

According to a July 31 filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, the discount retailer said it could close as many as 315 stores as part of an update to its loan terms. That is up from the 150 store closings the company originally announced two months earlier.

The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer had previously reported a 10% drop in sales in its first quarter ending June. The store currently operates around 1,389 stores nationwide.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Here's a list of the stores officially closing in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey:

Connecticut

  • Newington
  • New Milford
  • Norwich
  • Torrington
  • Waterbury
  • Windsor
  • Manchester
  • Milford
  • Waterford
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

New Jersey

  • Woodbridge

New York

  • Buffalo: Sloan and Linden Corners
  • Canandaigua
  • Ithaca
  • New Hartford
  • Plattsburgh
  • Poughkeepsie
  • Carle Place
  • Centereach
  • Queensbury

This article tagged under:

Retail
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us