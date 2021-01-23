East Village

Big Gay Ice Cream Closes Original East Village Storefront

The Big Gay Ice Cream Truck serves festival-goers at Chipotle's "Cultivate San Francisco" a culinary celebration in Golden Gate Park
Getty Images

It's the end of an era for New York City's wildly popular Big Gay Ice Cream.

The original East Village location has closed its doors for good. It was the first brick-and-mortar store for the colorful ice cream shop, once flanked by customers who would stand in long lines for creative flavors and toppings.

The first store had been closed since last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. If it had stayed open, the East Village location would have hit its 10-year anniversary this fall.

News

obituary 5 hours ago

Larry King, Veteran Broadcaster and TV Personality, Has Died at Age 87

lottery 11 mins ago

2 NYers Win $1M Mega Millions Second Prize; Big Winnings Go to Michigan Ticket

Co-founders Bryan Petroff and Doug Quint attribute their decision partially to the coronavirus pandemic, but they also cite the slowdown in business along East 7th Street.

"We decided that even if the shop managed to make it through 'the COVID thing' it would never truly recover. We need to be able to jam customers in during the summer to make enough money to get us through the off season. That won’t work anymore. Knowing that the usual fall semester student rush won’t be coming this year we have decided to call it," Quint and Petroff wrote in a statement to EV Grieve.

Pints of Big Gay Ice Cream have appeared on Amazon.com.

The West Village and Upper West Side stores have reopened after closing temporarily due to the pandemic.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

East VillageNew York Citybig gay ice cream
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us