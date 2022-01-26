Biden to Visit NYC Next Week, Meet With Adams on Gun Crime

President Joe Biden will come to New York City next week to meet with Mayor Eric Adams about the effort to combat gun violence in the city, the White House said Wednesday.

The visit comes amid a worsening gun problem - shooting incidents in NYC are up 24% this year compared to the same period in 2021.

"On Thursday, February 3, the President will travel to New York, New York and join with Mayor Eric Adams to discuss the Administration’s comprehensive strategy to combat gun crime, which includes historic levels of funding for cities and states to put more cops on the beat and invest in community violence prevention and intervention programs, as well as stepped up federal law enforcement efforts against illegal gun traffickers," the White House said in a statement.

Adams unveiled a "Blueprint to End Gun Violence" on Monday, part of which was a renewed call for federal support for universal background checks and an assault weapon ban.